Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells $8,320,500.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse Gary sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $8,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,912.60. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of CENX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. 2,269,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Century Aluminum Company has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on CENX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.
The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.