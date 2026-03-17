Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells $8,320,500.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse Gary sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $8,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,912.60. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CENX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. 2,269,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Century Aluminum Company has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.

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Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Report on CENX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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