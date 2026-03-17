Kari Smith Sells 48,860 Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) EVP Kari Smith sold 48,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $2,462,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,634.06. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Buckle Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:BKE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 649,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.17. Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 16.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,652.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 162.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.