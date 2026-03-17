Meghan Nicole Eilers Sells 11,582 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $634,461.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,159.76. The trade was a 17.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. 3,532,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,423. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

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Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Stephens upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on OVV

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About Ovintiv

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Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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