iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.