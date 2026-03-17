PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) COO Joshua Jergensen Sells 36,335 Shares

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Jergensen sold 36,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,245,563.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,667,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,436,655.16. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACS Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PACS Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. 696,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.63. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

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Institutional Trading of PACS Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PACS Group by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,250,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,984 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in PACS Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,147,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after buying an additional 1,035,747 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in PACS Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,859,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after buying an additional 806,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PACS Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,010,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 785,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 120.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,129,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 617,124 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACS. Zacks Research raised PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACS

PACS Group Company Profile

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PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

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