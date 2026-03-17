Bryant Yates Sells 19,516 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) EVP Bryant Yates sold 19,516 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $475,214.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,499.90. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. 113,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,980. The company has a market cap of $420.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.93. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

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Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

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About Nature’s Sunshine Products

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Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

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