iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1752 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $161.99. 793,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.85.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
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