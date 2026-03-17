Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,456,570 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 12th total of 3,004,944 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,115,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,115,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diginex Price Performance

Diginex stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 656,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,225. Diginex has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

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Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diginex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Diginex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diginex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diginex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGNX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Diginex during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diginex in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Diginex Company Profile

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Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) is a digital asset financial services and solutions provider catering to institutional clients and professional investors. The company offers end-to-end trading, custody, banking and advisory services across a range of digital assets. Through its proprietary platform, Diginex delivers secure and compliant market access, enabling clients to trade, hold and transact cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets with institutional-grade infrastructures.

Key offerings include the EQUOS digital asset exchange, which provides spot and derivatives trading, as well as a suite of custody and settlement solutions designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

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