Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe Ford acquired 55,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 533,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,013.60. This trade represents a 11.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ WEST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 566,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Westrock Coffee Company has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

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Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $339.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westrock Coffee presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

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Westrock Coffee Company Profile

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Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

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