Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe Ford acquired 55,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 533,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,013.60. This trade represents a 11.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Westrock Coffee Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ WEST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 566,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Westrock Coffee Company has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $7.92.
Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $339.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westrock Coffee presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEST
Westrock Coffee Company Profile
Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.
Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.
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