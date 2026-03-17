Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.97 and last traded at $60.7480. 18,606,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 10,705,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

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Positive Sentiment: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) license and DOE construction approval for Oklo’s first reactor — a material regulatory milestone that de-risks the timeline to commercial operations and supports revenue visibility for planned isotope sales and project execution. Read More.

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) license and DOE construction approval for Oklo’s first reactor — a material regulatory milestone that de-risks the timeline to commercial operations and supports revenue visibility for planned isotope sales and project execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Joint venture talks with Centrus Energy to advance HALEU deconversion services — builds vertical fuel-supply capability for Oklo’s Aurora reactors and addresses a key industry bottleneck for next‑gen reactors. Read More.

Joint venture talks with Centrus Energy to advance HALEU deconversion services — builds vertical fuel-supply capability for Oklo’s Aurora reactors and addresses a key industry bottleneck for next‑gen reactors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large project pipeline and commercial interest (including a planned Meta data‑center power campus in Ohio) bolster growth expectations and valuation narratives for Oklo’s microreactors. Read More.

Large project pipeline and commercial interest (including a planned Meta data‑center power campus in Ohio) bolster growth expectations and valuation narratives for Oklo’s microreactors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming Q4 earnings act as a near‑term catalyst — multiple previews and “how to play” pieces have focused investor attention on results and guidance, increasing volatility into the report. Read More.

Upcoming Q4 earnings act as a near‑term catalyst — multiple previews and “how to play” pieces have focused investor attention on results and guidance, increasing volatility into the report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and market context — shares remain below the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages after a large pullback from 2025 highs; trading volume is above average today, indicating heightened short‑term interest but also persistent volatility. Read More.

Technical and market context — shares remain below the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages after a large pullback from 2025 highs; trading volume is above average today, indicating heightened short‑term interest but also persistent volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior management — CEO and CFO disclosed multi‑block sales (March 13 filings) that reduce insiders’ holdings and can be read as a source of near‑term selling pressure or concern about timing. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling by senior management — CEO and CFO disclosed multi‑block sales (March 13 filings) that reduce insiders’ holdings and can be read as a source of near‑term selling pressure or concern about timing. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High historical volatility and recent valuation compression — shares have fallen far from last year’s highs, so disappointing earnings or execution setbacks could trigger further downside. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKLO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Oklo Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,529.79. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 72,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,377,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 751,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,091,980. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,137,424 shares of company stock valued at $175,760,934 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 165.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

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Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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