VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,875 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 12th total of 15,991 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESPO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,721. The stock has a market cap of $291.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.
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