VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,875 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 12th total of 15,991 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,721. The stock has a market cap of $291.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

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