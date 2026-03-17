ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $137,351.03 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 3,827 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $137,351.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,105.68. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 153,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,886. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $763.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $766.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.46 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,947 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCSC

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.