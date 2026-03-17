Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ) Short Interest Update

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:EMEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 78,509 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 12th total of 96,646 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,984,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,645,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

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Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

EMEQ traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 66,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.11. Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91.

Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Nomura Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.1089 per share. This represents a yield of 284.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

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The Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF (EMEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a narrow portfolio of companies across all capitalizations within the emerging markets. EMEQ was launched on Sep 4, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

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