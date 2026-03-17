D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Director Sells $176,200.00 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,448.36. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,479,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,750,637. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.61.

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D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,444.10% and a negative return on equity of 58.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,737,000 after buying an additional 10,205,427 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,070,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 136,842.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,194,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,546,000 after buying an additional 3,192,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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