Short Interest in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Expands By 18.9%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 639,717 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 12th total of 537,969 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

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Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.65. 129,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,795. The company has a market cap of $764.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $103.97.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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