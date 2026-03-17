GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,805,377 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 12th total of 13,069,554 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,843,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,843,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.13.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

GSK Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in GSK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GSK by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.80. 4,149,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. GSK has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4856 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. GSK’s payout ratio is 51.62%.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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