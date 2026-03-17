Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently:

3/12/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $300.00 price target by William Blair.

3/12/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – NVIDIA had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Tigress Financial. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up from $350.00.

3/3/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Wedbush from $230.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $260.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/28/2026 – NVIDIA was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by CICC Research from $228.00 to $240.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $218.00 price target by Fundamental Research.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Itau BBA Securities.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $275.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $250.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – NVIDIA was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/24/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $310.00 price target by HSBC Holdings plc.

2/24/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, down from $320.00.

2/24/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $400.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from $250.00.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/18/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – NVIDIA was given a new $245.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/11/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/7/2026 – NVIDIA was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/30/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/25/2026 – NVIDIA was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/21/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2026 – NVIDIA was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/16/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up from $250.00.

1/15/2026 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/15/2026 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $245.00 to $268.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,780 shares of company stock valued at $185,596,715. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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