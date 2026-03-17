Insider Buying: Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Major Shareholder Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $738,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 859,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,392,669.60. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Iv L.P. Framework also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 29,494 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.28.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 21,598 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $858,088.54.

On Monday, March 9th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 10,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $354,600.00.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BETR traded down $5.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. 898,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $94.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BETR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Better Home & Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BETR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 1,465.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 68,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Better Home & Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.