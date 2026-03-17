Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $187,593.28 in Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Chrystal Jensen sold 113,008 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $187,593.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 946,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,577.46. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chrystal Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Chrystal Jensen sold 30,845 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $61,998.45.

Cerus Price Performance

Cerus stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 1,334,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,514. Cerus Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 93,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cerus by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CERS

Cerus Company Profile

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Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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