Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,069,705 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 12th total of 4,031,945 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,506,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,506,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $877,538.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,811.34. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.97, for a total value of $1,323,866.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,579.72. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 57,319 shares of company stock worth $13,650,815 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,197,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,973,044,000 after acquiring an additional 499,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,250,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,785,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126,677 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,892,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,229,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,405,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,304,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price target on Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

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Garmin Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.73. 684,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average of $221.84. Garmin has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About Garmin

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Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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