SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 372,553 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 482,170 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 422,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYCH. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCH traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

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