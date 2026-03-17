Short Interest in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Decreases By 23.2%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,014 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 12th total of 33,863 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

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Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth purchased a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000.

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The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

Further Reading

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