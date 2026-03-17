Short Interest in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Decreases By 23.2%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,014 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 12th total of 33,863 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $50.23.
Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF
Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF
- The “secret weapon” behind Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Google
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Only 500 people today…
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.