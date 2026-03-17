Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 468,549 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 213% compared to the typical volume of 149,582 call options.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.22. 11,073,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,161,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,832,708,000 after acquiring an additional 966,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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