Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 47,296 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 12th total of 57,132 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 668,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 118,129 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 553,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 138,556 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 467,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 156,485 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,733,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares in the last quarter.

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Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE EHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 25,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE: EHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a broad range of high-yield and emerging-market debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes corporate and sovereign bonds, bank loans, convertible securities and other credit instruments denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. By accessing global credit markets, EHI aims to capture attractive yield opportunities across developed and developing economies.

Launched in the late 2000s, the fund employs both fundamental credit analysis and top-down macroeconomic research to construct a portfolio that balances income generation with risk management.

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