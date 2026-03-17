Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,568,875 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 6,746,867 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 763,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 763,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

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Institutional Trading of Adient

Adient Stock Down 0.3%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 62.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 762,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,034. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

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Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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