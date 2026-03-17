Insider Selling: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Sells 165,200 Shares of Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) COO Vivek Jayaraman sold 165,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $274,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,747,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,138.84. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,514. Cerus Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

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Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $64.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 339.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 94,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 73,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Analysis on CERS

About Cerus

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Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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