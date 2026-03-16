Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Short Interest Update

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,325 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 12th total of 41,887 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIBL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Inspire 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

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Inspire 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA BIBL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,669. Inspire 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

Inspire 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

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The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

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