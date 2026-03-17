Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $19,606.86 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Lombardi sold 247 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $19,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $740,297.88. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.4%

SFM stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $81.73. 3,050,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

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Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions.

Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (≈$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. SEC Filing

CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (≈$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. Negative Sentiment: CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. SEC Filing

CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other C‑suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. CTO SEC Filing SVP SEC Filing

Other C‑suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other insider trims: Dustin Hamilton (330 shares), Joseph L. Hurley (219), David McGlinchey (240), Brandon F. Lombardi (247), Timmi Zalatoris (104), Stacy W. Hilgendorf (119) — all sold at $79.38. Combined with other sales, the total disclosed on March 13 ≈2,996 shares (~$238k). Example SEC Filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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