OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) CFO Purchases $66,063.00 in Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Mcgrath purchased 22,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $66,063.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 557,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,786. This trade represents a 4.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OraSure Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 429,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.22.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.44 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. On average, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.
The company’s flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.
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