Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $26,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,456.20. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,083. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions.

Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (≈$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. SEC Filing

CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (≈$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. Negative Sentiment: CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. SEC Filing

CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other C‑suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. CTO SEC Filing SVP SEC Filing

Other C‑suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other insider trims: Dustin Hamilton (330 shares), Joseph L. Hurley (219), David McGlinchey (240), Brandon F. Lombardi (247), Timmi Zalatoris (104), Stacy W. Hilgendorf (119) — all sold at $79.38. Combined with other sales, the total disclosed on March 13 ≈2,996 shares (~$238k). Example SEC Filing

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.