Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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