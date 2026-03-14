Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 280,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,449% from the previous session’s volume of 18,100 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Harbour Energy Price Performance

About Harbour Energy

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

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