Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.9880. Approximately 1,164,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,770,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $475.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,622,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,114,785. The trade was a 88.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 44.2% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 30,606,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,000 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 6,823,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after buying an additional 970,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,206,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 349,533 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 2,195,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 945,809 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.