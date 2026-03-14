Insider Buying: Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £151.90 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani purchased 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,519 per share, with a total value of £151.90.

Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Nik Jhangiani sold 19,871 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500, for a total transaction of £298,065.

On Monday, March 9th, Nik Jhangiani sold 27,786 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500, for a total transaction of £416,790.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Nik Jhangiani bought 9 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,784 per share, for a total transaction of £160.56.

On Monday, January 12th, Nik Jhangiani bought 9 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,639 per share, with a total value of £147.51.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 1,464.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 1,420.50 and a one year high of GBX 2,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,671.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,741.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 1,840 to GBX 1,790 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,111.25.

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Diageo Company Profile

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Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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