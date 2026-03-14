Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Raised to GBX 278

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 to GBX 278 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.60.

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Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 287.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 146.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 300.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

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Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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