Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO) Price Target at $34.00

Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, November 21st.

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Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.8%

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Shares of RTO opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $33.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.412 dividend. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,463,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 267,204 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,057,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after buying an additional 1,102,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,821,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after buying an additional 1,073,471 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,733,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,067,000 after buying an additional 244,976 shares during the period. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 669.1% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 1,704,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after buying an additional 1,482,865 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

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