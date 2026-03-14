iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 147.8% in February

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,576,252 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the February 12th total of 636,191 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

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iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

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The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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