iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 147.8% in February

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,576,252 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the February 12th total of 636,191 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:IGF opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $69.60.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- But this $2 Gold Stock Before May 20, 2026
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.