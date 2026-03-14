Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of EPRT opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 664.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

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Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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