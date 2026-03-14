Analysts Set Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) PT at $12.00

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on ACHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.10. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.89 and a current ratio of 19.89.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $65,711.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,530.84. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 94,725 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $611,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,345,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,477.80. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,548. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 11.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 44.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 51.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 285,414 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

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Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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