4imprint Group’s (FOUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,140 target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 4imprint Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,621.33.

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4imprint Group Stock Performance

4imprint Group Company Profile

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,480 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,997.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,679.35. The company has a market cap of £977.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 2,915 and a one year high of GBX 4,570.

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4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000.

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