Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $35.40

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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