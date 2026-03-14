Analysts Set AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Price Target at $22.64

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.6429.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

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AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.The firm had revenue of $748.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 718,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,583.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 1,021,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $19,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

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AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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