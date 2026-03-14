Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Lundin Mining Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $24.97 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

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Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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