JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 390

Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 to GBX 390 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Rotork from GBX 430 to GBX 420 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.

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Rotork Trading Down 0.3%

LON ROR opened at GBX 316.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 344.34. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 266.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 393.60.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 17 EPS for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rotork will post 16.4574899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rotork announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rotork Company Profile

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Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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