Short Interest in Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO) Grows By 150.8%

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 454 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the February 12th total of 181 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HQGO opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.10. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49.

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Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1212 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Hartford US Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford US Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a multifactor index of US large-cap stocks with strong growth potential, while also increasing exposure to quality and momentum. The index is designed to alleviate the concentration risk inherent in cap-weighted indices. HQGO was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

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