Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Shares Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 91,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

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About Guangshen Railway

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Guangshen Railway Company Limited operates passenger and freight rail services along the Guangzhou–Shenzhen corridor in Guangdong Province, China. Established in 1996 as the first joint-stock railway reform pilot in the country, the company manages the 147-kilometer line linking Guangzhou, Dongguan, Shenzhen and border crossings into Hong Kong. Regular high-frequency intercity trains serve daily commuters, while longer-distance services connect urban centers across the Pearl River Delta.

Beyond core transport services, Guangshen Railway provides comprehensive logistics and freight forwarding solutions.

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