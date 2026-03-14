Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.60. 75,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 64,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

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Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through index call options on selected indices, equities, and/or exchange-traded funds.

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