DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.09. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DMAC shares. Wall Street Zen cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3,710.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for acute and chronic central nervous system conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, DM199, is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 designed to promote neuroprotection and tissue repair through modulation of the kallikrein‐kinin system. DiaMedica’s research and development efforts are centered on translating the regenerative potential of DM199 into effective treatments for disorders with high unmet medical need.

DM199 is being evaluated in acute ischemic stroke, where preclinical studies have demonstrated potential benefits in blood flow restoration, inflammation reduction and neuronal survival.

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