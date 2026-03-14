Short Interest in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Decreases By 64.8%

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,893 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the February 12th total of 8,210 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. 38,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,752. The company has a market cap of $272.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

Get Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 328.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.