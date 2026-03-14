Short Interest in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Decreases By 64.8%

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,893 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the February 12th total of 8,210 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. 38,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,752. The company has a market cap of $272.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $79.42.
Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
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