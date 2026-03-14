iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.21. Approximately 8,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 12,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.87.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Free Report) by 1,710.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2055 ITDG was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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